Get the app today! App Store Play Store

FSAI Reminds Food Businesses Of Nutritional Information Legislation

Published on Nov 16 2016 12:37 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: FSAI

FSAI Reminds Food Businesses Of Nutritional Information Legislation

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reminded food businesses that from 13 December 2016, EU Regulations will require that most prepacked food products must provide mandatory nutritional information to enable consumers to make more informed choices when purchasing food.

Certain prepacked foods are exempted from the requirement to provide nutritional information, such as single ingredient products or handcrafted food that is supplied directly by the manufacturer to the final consumer, but the EU legislation has advised each Member State to provide more legal specifics for their local markets.

The Department of Health has supplemented the EU legislation with specific definitions for ‘small quantities’ and ‘local retail establishment’. Introducing the legislation, Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said that its primary objective is “to allow consumers make informed food choices about the pre-packed food they are purchasing”.

Minister Harris went on to clarify the purpose of the supplemental legislation, saying it “provides definition to what will be deemed ‘small quantities’ of food and ‘local retail establishments’ for the purpose of the exemption thus providing clarity to food businesses and indeed to the prospective retailer and consumer”.

The definitions were determined following a public consultation carried out by the FSAI on behalf of the Department. Minister Harris thanked all those who took the time to contribute to the consultation.

According to Dr Pamela Byrne, CEO of FSAI, this new Irish legislation will provide certainty and assist compliance among food businesses when the legislation comes into effect: “Under the new legislation, ‘small quantities’ of food is defined as (a) 250 kilograms or litres per week or 13,000 kilograms or litres of products per year or (b) 500 units per week or 26,000 units per year. Manufacturers can choose either. ‘Local’ is defined as not more than 100km from where the product is manufactured.”

Dr Byrne recommended any manufacturers or retailers seeking guidance to visit www.fsai.ie or to contact the FSAI’s advice line at info@fsai.ie

© 2016 - Checkout Magazine by Donncha Mac Cóil

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

FSAI Publishes New Guidance Note On Safe Production Of Fresh Produce

FSAI Publishes New Guidance Note On Safe Production Of Fresh Produce
FSAI Issues Three Product Recalls

FSAI Issues Three Product Recalls
Food Safety Authority Launches Its 2018 Strategy

Food Safety Authority Launches Its 2018 Strategy
FSAI Calls For Opinions On New EU Labelling Regulations

FSAI Calls For Opinions On New EU Labelling Regulations

Latest in Packaging And Design

Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling Thu, 22 Dec 2016

Repak Survey Exposes Irish Thoughts On Recycling
Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold And Silver At POPAI Awards Wed, 19 Oct 2016

Smurfit Kappa Wins Gold And Silver At POPAI Awards
FEVE Welcomes Report On Food Contact Materials Tue, 11 Oct 2016

FEVE Welcomes Report On Food Contact Materials
Repak Announces 2016 Pakman Award Nominations Shortlist Mon, 26 Sep 2016

Repak Announces 2016 Pakman Award Nominations Shortlist