ABFI Confirms Irish Drinks Exports Worth €527m In H1

The Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) has asserted that newly published CSO figures confirm that drinks exports have grown by 8.65% since June 2016 and were valued at €527 million in H1 of 2017.

The CSO data indicates whiskey exports alone increased by 18.5% in for the first six months of this year, which amounts to €256 million.

The Irish spirits category has undergone a 'spectacular' revival in recent years with exports up by 16% since June 2016.

Patricia Callan, ABFI director said that the drinks industry has committed itself to achieve the targets set out in Food Wise 2025 to increase the value of agri-food exports by 85% to €19 billion.

"Meeting the government’s Food Wise 2025 targets would see the drinks industry increasing exports by at least €700 million." Callan said.

Alcohol Bill

She highlighted, "Given the huge potential the industry has for further export led-growth, it is concerning that the government is planning to introduce the most restrictive and punitive barriers to this growth in the form of the Public Health Alcohol Bill."

Callan said that the restrictions in the Bill on advertising and labelling will severely constrain the ability of small producers and new entrants, like craft distilleries and breweries, to get a foothold in the Irish market and will damage their export prospects generally.

"We want to work with the government and other stakeholders to find workable measures that will strike the balance between achieving public health objectives and supporting a thriving Irish industry.” She added.

