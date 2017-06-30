Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Aldi Announces Store Revamp Programme

Published on Jun 30 2017 5:52 PM in Retail tagged: Aldi / Project Fresh

Aldi is set to invest €60 million in a ‘reboot’ of its stores across Ireland, as part of its Project Fresh plan, reports IrishTimes.ie

A large part of the plan is said to include expanding the discount retailer’s fresh foods offering, and increasing chiller space by as much as 40% in its stores. The Irish Times says this will allow it to widen its range, as well as fine tune its strategy to meet growing consumer demands for fresh, local food.

Project Fresh will see fresh produce departments relocated to the front of Aldi Ireland’s 129 stores, and the retailer is also trialling in-store bakeries at its stores in Wilton, Cork, and Newlands Cross in Dublin.

The new format can already be seen in a selection of stores, such as Sallynoggin in Dublin, but it will take up to five years to implement the changes across all of Aldi’s Irish stores.

