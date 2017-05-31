Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Britvic Ireland Adds Vitamins to MiWadi

Published on May 31 2017 2:00 PM in A-Brands tagged: MiWadi / Britvic Ireland / Vitamins

Britvic Ireland announced today (31 May) that it has nutritionally improved their soft drink MiWadi, through adding vitamins.

MiWadi now contains vitamins B3, B6 & Zinc, which makes the drink the only dilute on the Irish market with added vitamins.

Niamh McArdle, MiWadi Brand Manager for Britvic Ireland, states, “Through research we knew that the main motivators of shoppers in the dilutes category are health related with consumers showing preferences for products that contain zero sugar, natural ingredients and additional benefits.

“With the extensive existing range, the one element that MiWadi was missing was additional benefits, so our technical team set to work on creating a MiWadi liquid with added vitamins and we are delighted to be launching MiWadi with Added Vitamins in our Regular, No Added Sugar and 0% Sugar ranges”

With the growing popularity of health concerns amongst consumers, MiWadi has reportedly attempted to reverse the trend of a decline in soft drink purchases by making changes in ingredients.

