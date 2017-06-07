BWGs Annual Trade Show Generates €23M Sales For Suppliers

Published on Jun 7 2017 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Eurospar / Londis / Mace / XL

BWGs Annual Trade Show generated €23 million sales for the exhibiting suppliers at an event which took place last week at the Citywest Hotel Dublin, according to a statement it issued today (7 June).

This years event attracted more than 1,000 independent retailers from Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL retail brands.

The suppliers, spanned across a number of categories such as health & wellness, fresh food, pre-prepared meals, chilled produce, alcohol, beverages and confectionary.

Speaking at the Trade Show, Leo Crawford, group chief executive, BWG Group, said “This week’s event has firmly established itself as a key feature in the retail calendar and is now the industry’s leading retailer-supplier showcase and trading event.

The BWG Trade Show is a great opportunity for suppliers to showcase their latest product offerings and promotions directly to retailers.”

Reportedly, collectively the retailers that attended this years event have combined annual retail sales of approximately €1.75 billion the across the country.

“The event is also a unique chance for retailers to engage proactively with suppliers around potential new solutions to emerging consumer trends, helping to ensure that offerings continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of the ultra busy, modern day shopper.” Crawford added.

Donna Ahern