Contactless Payments Surges In Popularity In Ireland

Published on Mar 23 2017 10:36 AM in Technology tagged: Visa / Elavon / visa ireland / Daffodil Day

Contactless payments are surging in popularity in Ireland as more than three million customers make payments with their debit cards every week, according to a statement issued by Visa today (23 March.)

It outlined that the increase in the payment threshold from €15 to €30 as well as wider adoption of contactless payment terminals by retailers is a contributing factor to the spike in usage.

Commenting on the new milestone, Philip Konopik, Country Manager, Ireland, Visa, said: “Visa is always looking to launch new and innovative ways to pay, reflective of how consumer habits are evolving."

The news comes as The Irish Cancer Society gets set to introduce contactless donations on its 30th annual Daffodil Day, taking place tomorrow (March 24th). Consumers can now use ‘Tap to Give’ contactless donation devices as a quick and hassle-free way to donate, even if they have no change in their pockets.

Konopik said, "We are delighted to help support the Irish Cancer Society with Daffodil Day by enabling donations with a Visa contactless debit card or by smartphone, which would have potentially been missed out on before. The latest contactless statistics highlight that consumers are increasingly looking to touch and pay, so it’s great that they are able to donate to such a good cause as easily as paying for a cup of coffee.”

Elavon is providing the contactless donation boxes to enable the Irish Cancer Society to accept card payments through the devices.

The devices will be available to use at St. Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre and Frascati Shopping Centre, in Blackrock, in Dublin, as well as Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre in Cork and Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre in Limerick.

Mary Ferns, Night Nursing Manager, Irish Cancer Society, added: “The Irish Cancer Society is delighted to partner with Visa and Elavon on this great new way to donate to Daffodil Day. Without the public’s generous support the Society would not be able to run its services to cancer patients and their families."

All money raised on Daffodil Day will go towards funding the Irish Cancer Society's free cancer services and vital research.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern