Datapac Helps Walsh Whiskey Distillery Account For ‘The Angels’ Share’

Published on Apr 28 2017 10:51 AM

Technology solutions and services provider Datapac has announced the implementation of a customised enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for Walsh Whiskey Distillery. The new system unifies Walsh Whiskey Distillery’s different departments, providing increased oversight and streamlining the company’s production and sales processes.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery is one of the leading independent whiskey distilleries in Ireland and the only independent distillery in the world to produce all three types of Irish whiskey - pot still, malt and grain – in one still house. The distillery has the capacity to produce eight million bottles of its Writers’ Tears and The Irishman whiskeys annually.

With further major growth planned, the distillery has been seeking a scalable ERP solution that could unify its different departments and manage everything from ordering ingredients to bottling and stock taking.

Datapac’s solution is based on Microsoft Dynamics NAV and integrates Walsh Whiskey Distillery’s needs completely with its operations and archiving all of the data from the various stages of the production process.

As well as unifying the departments that oversee various stages of the production and sales process, Walsh Whiskey Distillery’s new ERP solution had to account for quirks like this in the whiskey production process.

Mary Hayden, financial controller, Walsh Whiskey Distillery, said: “With our old system, our operations such as finance, sales, and bottling worked independently, and as a result we were spending a lot of time generating reports and sending them between departments.

“However, our recent growth phase had rendered this approach unsustainable, and so, with significant further growth also planned, we were looking for a modern system that would handle the end-to-end process. We wanted to incorporate the accounting and production elements of the company, and, of course, we needed a solution that could account for ‘the angels’ share’!

“Datapac successfully moved all of our processes, including business operations from purchase and sales orders to financial services and even bottling and cask management, over to Microsoft Dynamics NAV. All systems are now unified and can be accessed as one,” Hayden concluded.

Richard Murphy, head of business solutions division, Datapac, said: “Walsh Whiskey Distillery has undergone significant expansion over the past year, and their old processes were no longer sustainable. They needed a modern ERP solution that would unify their systems and streamline their work practices.

“With over three decades of experience and an established team of ERP consultants that hold a range of Microsoft accreditations, Datapac is uniquely placed to provide customised solutions to Irish companies to help them to develop their businesses.

“Having assessed Walsh Whiskey Distillery’s needs we knew that Microsoft Dynamics NAV was the perfect fit. We’re delighted that they are already seeing the benefits of the new platform, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to help them drive their business forward.” Murphy added.

