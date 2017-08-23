Irish Seafood Exporters Exhibit At Japanese Expo

Published on Aug 23 2017 9:57 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Bord Bia

A number of Irish seafood exporters have set up their stands to exhibit for the first time at the Japan International Seafood and Technology Expo in Tokyo from today (23 August) until Friday.

In collaboration with Bord Bia, the exhibitors are determined that 'its extensive market insight and promotion activity in South East Asia will lead to new business opportunities'.

Recent market research shows that the four main Asian markets for Irish seafood are China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan. Strong value rises were recorded to China (+32%) and Japan (+55%) during 2016.

"Our market insight results from Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia also point to strong potential for growth and Bord Bia’s teams in Singapore and Dublin will build on the relationships forged at this event to attract the most promising buyers to Marketplace next March where they will see for themselves our excellent production systems." Ciaran Gallagher, South and East Asian region at Bord Bia said.

Bord Bia said Japan has imported an estimated €12.8 million and 8,600 tonnes of Irish seafood in the year to May 2017, a 43% increase in value and a 27% increase in volume on the previous year.

Gallagher added, "Japanese retailers are now highlighting to their customers their commitment to certified sustainable production systems, going beyond what is required by state authorities."

