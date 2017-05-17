FDI Launches Reformulation Report Ahead Of Food Industry Summit

Published on May 17 2017 3:42 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Aviva Stadium / Food Drink Ireland / FDI / Creme Global

Food Drink Ireland (FDI) has launched its Reformulation Project Report, which it will present tomorrow at the Food Industry Summit, which will take place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The report, compiled by leading analysts Creme Global, used data on 600 products from 14 of Ireland’s major food and drink companies and was supported by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Speaking at the launch, Kevin McPartlan, FDI’s director of prepared consumer foods, stated: “Reformulation is one of the most effective ways in which the food and drink industry can contribute to reducing obesity and improving public health but never before has its true impact on the diet of the entire nation been analysed.

“While personal responsibility will always be the most significant factor in having a healthy diet, by reducing the levels of fat, saturated fat, salt and sugar in our recipes, industry is demonstrating its absolute commitment to play its part”.

Reportedly, FDI will announce plans to expand the Reformulation Project to also include analysis of the impact of reduced package sizes and fortification of food and drink products with extra nutrients.

“We will also analyse how changes to package sizes will help reduce the levels of fat, saturated fat, salt and sugar consumed in Ireland,” McPartlan said.

