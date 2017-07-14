Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Findlater Wine And Spirits Creates New Specialist Supply Company

Published on Jul 14 2017 9:30 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / Odlums / Findlater Wine and Spirits / Robert Roberts

Findlater Wine and Spirits has merged with Robert Roberts, Batchelors Coffee Company, and Odlums Ingredients to form a new specialist food and beverage business.

The new company, Findlater & Co, will be based in Tallaght and will manufacture and distribute coffee, wines and spirits, along with professional bakery and culinary ingredients to the out-of-home channel.

Its product portfolio will include brands such as Lavazza, Robert Roberts, Bollinger, Antinori, Jadot and Glendalough Distillery, and the business has an expected turnover in excess of €100 million.

Oliver Sutherland, managing director of the new company, said, “Findlater & Co is an exciting new out-of-home channel supplier bringing a range of premium specialist food and drink products to the market, including a number of instantly recognisable brand names".

“Our team is passionate about further strengthening the product portfolio, offering unique and competitive solutions to customers founded on a significant increase in service capability. Not only does this improve our competitive edge, but it also offers our customers a number of new ways that we can support their growth."

"Front and centre of our business strategy is offering consumers a better-quality product and a more convenient service, consistently flexible to accommodate their needs.”

