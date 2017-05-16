Gum Litter Taskforce Launched To Encourage Public to 'Bin it'

Published on May 16 2017 11:08 AM in Retail tagged: Wrigley

The 2017 Gum Litter Taskforce (GLT) was recently launched to change the public’s behaviour towards gum disposal and to encourage them to 'bin it', according to a statement issued by Food Drink Ireland (FDI).

This is the third year of the GLT campaign, the result of an agreement between the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment and FDI t to fund a national gum litter awareness programme from 2015-2017, which has proven to be a success to date.

Speaking at the official launch of the 2017 campaign, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten said: “It is always great to be involved with the Gum Litter Taskforce campaign and to launch this year’s campaign here in my local constituency is particularly significant for me. Litter is a bugbear of mine. Gum litter like all litter is something we must work together on to eradicate.

"This campaign aims to change attitudes and behaviour when it comes to the disposal of used gum and to date it has seen very positive results. Complacency is not an option for any of us that are determined to see

our environment and our communities free from litter. I hope this year’s campaign enjoys just as much success as it did last year and it has my full support and that of the Government." Naughten said.

Reportedly, research carried out by Millward Brown on behalf of the GLT in 2016 showed that majority of the respondents surveyed (93%) agree that dropping gum is littering and, almost six in seven people (84%) claim that they always dispose of their gum correctly.

Industry representative Alex West; Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs – UK & Ireland for the Wrigley Company (a subsidiary of Mars Inc) said: “The Wrigley Company is delighted to be the industry representative on the GLT and be part of such a successful campaign. The GLT is a unique industry funded initiative that runs in partnership with local and national government and civic society to address the common problem of incorrect gum disposal, through awareness and education. The campaign results to date have given rise to positive behavioural and attitude changes to gum littering.”

The theme of the 2015 – 2017 extensive nationwide advertising campaign is 'Bin your gum when you’re done'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern