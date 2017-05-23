Irish Distillers Scoops Seven Gold Medals At International Spirits Challenge

Irish Distillers was the big winner in the 'Irish Whiskey' category at the recent International Spirits Challenge (ISC) - one of the most influential competitions in the spirits world - where it took home seven gold medals.

It's Jameson brand scooped four of the gold medals, while its Redbreast, Yellow Spot and Midleton Barry Crockett also struck gold at the event.

The Irish spirits giant also secured 13 silver and one bronze medal at the ISC.

The full list of Irish Distiller’s ISC gold medal-winning whiskies is as follows:

- Jameson 18 Year Old

- Jameson Bold

- Jameson Caskmates

- Jameson Round

- Redbreast 21 Year Old

- Yellow Spot 12 Year Old

- Midleton Barry Crockett