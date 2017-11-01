Irish Spirits Association Calls On Shops To Remove ‘Gin’ Kits

Published on Nov 1 2017 4:07 PM in Drinks tagged: Trending Posts / Gin / Irish Spirits Association

Head of the Irish Spirits Association, William Lavelle, has called on Irish retailers to remove Make Your Own Gin kits from stores.

These kits are available in a number of stores nationwide, as well as online, and allow consumers to add their own flavours to a vodka or similar base spirit, to make their own ‘gin’.

However, Lavelle has told Checkout, "Gin is defined under EU law. These kits are not for making gin. I would call on shops to remove these kits and I would encourage willing consumers to spend their money on authentic, quality gin instead."

The Irish Spirits Association recently established the first Irish Gin industry group. The group is now working to develop an agreed standard for Irish Gin and to better promote Irish Gin.

