Maxol Raises Over €8,000 For AWARE

Published on Jul 13 2017 11:21 AM in Retail tagged: maxol group

The Maxol Group has recently announced that it has raised over €8,000 for the AWARE charity.

Maxol partners with AWARE, a charity that provides a range of positive mental health programmes, to support the services they offer to people across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Over the June bank holiday, for every hot beverage sold at Maxol, 50 cents was donated to AWARE. In a recent press release,the company said it had reached a total of €8,000 in donations to AWARE.

Caroline Burton, Head of Marketing for The Maxol Group said, “We ran a similar coffee promotion last year which was well received across the Maxol network. This year I am delighted to say we have tripled the funds that has been raised for our charity partner AWARE. Mental health is such an important issue in Irish communities and AWARE listens to the people that need it the most. I want to thank our loyal customers who supported this initiative and helped to raise so much for such a worthy cause”.

Gerry O’Brien, Head of Fundraising and Business Development for AWARE also commented, “The Maxol network is a great opportunity for AWARE to generate awareness of our charity nationally.

"This is a brilliant result from Maxol and we greatly appreciate the hard work that the Maxol staff do and of course I would like to thank everyone who donated to the charity also”.

