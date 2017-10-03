MiWadi Supports ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ Fundraiser

Published on Oct 3 2017 11:42 AM in A-Brands tagged: MiWadi / Britvic Ireland / Temple Street Foundation

Temple Street Foundation has launched its annual ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ campaign, which is supported by MiWadi.

This is the fifth year MiWadi has backed the Halloween fundraiser and to date has helped raise over €1.5 million for the children's hospital.

“It is a unique campaign which reflects MiWadi’s vision of seeing the world through the eyes of a child and this is a perfect opportunity to host a Halloween party for a great cause." Dee Cunniam, marketing manager, with Britvic Ireland said.

Temple Street is encouraging people all over the country – kids, adults, schools and workplaces - to host their own Halloween party and raise vital funds.

The funds raised will help to upgrade and replace specialised equipment from cardiac monitors to incubators and much more besides.

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive, Temple Street Foundation said, "Every day in our hospital, patients need access to essential, life-saving equipment like heart monitors and incubators – and almost all that equipment is funded by our wonderful supporters around Ireland.

"With your support this Halloween, we can ensure that Temple Street has the important equipment it needs to treat our sickest patients.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern