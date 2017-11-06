Get the app today! App Store Play Store

New Levy On Disposable Coffee Cups To Be Introduced

Published on Nov 6 2017 11:41 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Post / Supermac's / insomnia / Environment Minister Denis Naughten

A new levy on disposable coffee cups is expected to be introduced, which could be applied in a similar fashion to the plastic bag charge.

The initial levy is reportedly set at around 10 to 15 cent per cup.

The Government is looking at other schemes, such as getting stores to put in place incentives for customers who bring their own cup. Talks have already taken place with major companies, including Insomnia and Supermac’s, reports Irish Independent.

Changing Consumer Behaviour

Environment Minister Denis Naughten said he wants to try to change consumer behaviour through financial incentives, reusable alternatives and better messaging around the environmental impact of coffee cups.

“Some of the areas that we will be looking at involve the potential for local authorities becoming part of a nationwide scheme where customers could sign up, for a small fee, in order to return their used reusable cup to participating cafés and bakeries, and get their next coffee served in another reusable cup,” Naughten said.

Reportedly, in the region of two million throw away coffee cups are sent to landfill on a daily basis.

