Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Proposed Irish Rail Strike Will Cause Massive Disruption To Retail, Says Ibec

Published on Oct 20 2017 3:48 PM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / Ibec / Irish Rail

Proposed Irish Rail Strike Will Cause Massive Disruption To Retail, Says Ibec

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business today (20 October) said that the proposed industrial action at Irish Rail will cause massive and unnecessary disruption to the travelling public, retail and businesses alike.

"The impact of this potential action over a public holiday and in the run-in to Christmas is difficult for all businesses, but for those in retail, hospitality and tourism sectors on a bank holiday weekend it is devastating.” Maeve McElwee, Ibec director of employer relations said.

In a statement the group called on all parties to the dispute to continue to engage with a view to resolving the issue.

She added, “Disputes are ultimately always resolved through negotiation and discussion. Continued engagement between the parties is particularly important when industrial action hits key public services, causing massive disruption to the general public and the economic life of the country."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Unilever’s Third Quarter Sales 'Adversely' Affected By Poor Weather

Unilever’s Third Quarter Sales 'Adversely' Affected By Poor Weather
New Report Reveals Gin Was Ireland's Fastest-Growing Spirit In 2016

New Report Reveals Gin Was Ireland's Fastest-Growing Spirit In 2016
Kerry Group Updates Targets, Acquires Probiotic Company

Kerry Group Updates Targets, Acquires Probiotic Company
DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018

DIGI Responds To Retention Of 15% Excise Tax In Budget 2018

Latest in Retail

Closing Date For The National Retail Supplier Awards Fast Approaching Fri, 20 Oct 2017

Closing Date For The National Retail Supplier Awards Fast Approaching
GS1 Ireland Appoints New Head of Technical Standards And ICT Wed, 18 Oct 2017

GS1 Ireland Appoints New Head of Technical Standards And ICT
Retailers Return To Normal Following Hurricane Ophelia Tue, 17 Oct 2017

Retailers Return To Normal Following Hurricane Ophelia
Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide Thu, 12 Oct 2017

Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide