Proposed Irish Rail Strike Will Cause Massive Disruption To Retail, Says Ibec

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business today (20 October) said that the proposed industrial action at Irish Rail will cause massive and unnecessary disruption to the travelling public, retail and businesses alike.

"The impact of this potential action over a public holiday and in the run-in to Christmas is difficult for all businesses, but for those in retail, hospitality and tourism sectors on a bank holiday weekend it is devastating.” Maeve McElwee, Ibec director of employer relations said.



In a statement the group called on all parties to the dispute to continue to engage with a view to resolving the issue.

She added, “Disputes are ultimately always resolved through negotiation and discussion. Continued engagement between the parties is particularly important when industrial action hits key public services, causing massive disruption to the general public and the economic life of the country."

