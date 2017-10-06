Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Retail Excellence Launches Data Regulations Manual For Retailers

Published on Oct 6 2017 4:02 PM in Technology tagged: Trending Posts / Retail Excellence Ireland / Grant Thornton / General Data Protection Regulations / Data Protection Commissioner

Retail Excellence and Grant Thornton have launched a General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) manual for retailers.

The Data Protection Commissioner has approved the publication and its content for circulation to the 1,750 members of the organisation.

The manual will guide retailers on the impending GDPR which is due to come into effect next May.

GDPR means that any company processing personal data will be required to comply with the provisions of the Regulations

“This new development on the legislative landscape changes the way everyone deals with data." Lorraine Higgins, deputy CEO of Retail Excellence said.

"Our member retailers deal with data on a daily basis with their ezines, loyalty schemes and employee information thus it is of huge importance to us that we have them prepared so as to ensure they are fully compliant and insulate them from prosecution”.

Mike Harris, cyber security partner, Grant Thornton said: “The new GDPR regulations could have serious implications for non-compliant retailers."

Failure to comply to the new regime could lead to retailers facing fines of up to €20 million.

