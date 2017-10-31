Get the app today! App Store Play Store

SCA Announces Group Management Changes

Published on Oct 31 2017 10:46 AM in A-Brands tagged: SCA / Paper Products / Velvet

Global hygiene brand SCA has announced that Mats Sandgren will leave his position as president of the group's forest business area, effective 1 April 2018.

The Swedish paper company, which produces brands such as Tork and Velvet tissue, says that he will continue to work as a senior advisor, reporting to CEO Ulf Larsson.

Jonas Mårtensson, who is currently president of the group's wood business area, is set to succeed Sandgren.

Sales Growth

SCA Group also announced that net sales increased 9% to €1,275 million in the third quarter of the year.

The company says it benefited from good market conditions across all of its business segments, with favourable demand and continued price increases.

SCA operates 2.6 million hectares of forest in northern Sweden, but has operations across Europe, including Ireland.

