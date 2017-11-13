Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tayto Launches Online Shop To Meet 'High Demand'

Published on Nov 13 2017 10:43 AM in A-Brands tagged: Tayto / An Post

Tayto has announced that it has launched an online shop, to meet the 'high demand'.

The crisps and snack brand has collaborated with An Post to offer a nationwide and international delivery service.

Speaking about the new online offering, Carol McCaghy, senior brand manager for Tayto, said: “We saw high demand for our merchandise and crisps at our pop up shops; this coupled with the growth of online shopping made it inevitable for us to enter this arena."

The online store will be accessible all year round. To visit the Tayto online store click here.

