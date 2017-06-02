250 Food Buyers With Combined Buying Power Of €10B Visit Bloom

Published on Jun 2 2017 10:54 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Trending Posts / Trending Post / Bloom / 2017 Bloom Festival

250 national and international buyers with a combined buying power of more than €10 billion, will be introduced to the Irish producers at an early-morning meet-and-greet trade event at Bord Bia’s Bloom festival this morning.

Reportedly, the breakfast briefing and product showcase will present the food and drink companies - all of whom are exhibiting their products over the course of the five-day festival

Tara McCarthy, Chief Executive, Bord Bia said: “Bloom not only offers an opportunity to showcase the best of Ireland’s horticultural and food industry to the Irish public, but it has also become an established hub for trade."

Attending buyers includes UK retailers such as Dean and Deluca, Selfridges, Buckley and Beale, Costwold Fayre and Ocado, alongside Irish-based companies like Aldi, Lidl, Tesco Ireland, Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Insomnia, Pallas Foods, Compass Group Ireland, Topaz and Applegreen.

"While visitors to Bloom spend in excess of €7 million at the event and our records show that up to €30 million is spent directly with exhibitors after the show our annual trade breakfast has become an important commercial date in the Irish food and drink calendar." McCarth added.

Irish producers large and small get the potential to secure significant new contracts with some of the UK and Ireland’s leading companies. For visiting retailers and food service buyers, it provides a unique platform to engage directly with suppliers and identify new trends, new products and opportunities to bring to market.”

Run by Bord Bia and now in its 11th year, Bloom takes place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin until this coming Monday.Among the 110 food and drink exhibitors at Bloom 2017 are 33 food and drink exhibitors who are new to the Food Village at Bloom.

