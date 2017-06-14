Almost 20 Depots Reach Stonehouses Gold Standard Mark

Published on Jun 14 2017 11:04 AM in A-Brands tagged: Richmond Marketing / Britvic Ireland / stonehouse / Homestead / lorraine keane / largo foods

This year almost 20 member depots were deemed to reach the exacting Gold Standard Mark, which was announced at the Stonehouse Gold Standards Awards which took place on the weekend of 19 - 21 May in the Radisson Blue Hotel, Galway.

Speaking with Checkout, Tom Shipsey, CEO said, "This year some 20 Member Depots were deemed to reach our exacting Gold Standard Mark, a wonderful achievement. Stonehouse are happy to also announce that Sean Glennon & Sons, Birr won the coveted Homestead Member Award and McCarrick Bros, Longford were awarded the White Hat Award."

He also said that the annual event is unique within the industry in that they give our key suppliers a critical benchmark of their performance vis-a-vis with their peers.

"Each of our 28 depots plus Central Office judge our suppliers on a range of criteria and from that we select 3 awards; Product of the Year; Promotion of the Year and finally Supplier of the Year." Shipsey explained.

Other notable winners include Lucozade Zero who was deemed Product of the Year, Largo Foods brought home the Promotion of the Year Award and finally Britvic Ireland beat off the opposition from both Largo Foods and Richmond Marketing to become the Stonehouse Supplier of the Year.

