Body Wash Most Frequently Purchased Personal Care Item

Published on Jun 20 2017 11:25 AM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Empathy Research / Dunnes Stores

Body wash is the most frequently purchased personal care item amongst adults with almost 7 in 10 (68%) claiming to purchase once a month or more often and almost a third (32%) buying once every 2-3 weeks.

This research, conducted on behalf of Retail Intelligence by Empathy Research, amongst a nationally representative sample of 1,004 adults aged 18+, sought to understand purchase behaviour in this category and which aspects are most important to consumers when purchasing.

Supermarkets are the most likely purchase point for those buying body wash once a month or more often, with just over 8 in 10 (81%) purchasing through this channel. This purchase incidence is primarily driven by purchases in Tesco (39%) and Dunnes Stores (28%). Outside of grocery retailers, Boots is the most likely purchase destination, with a quarter (25%) of monthly plus buyers, purchasing in Boots.

There has been little change evident in terms of purchase behaviour amongst those who buy body wash from supermarkets, with just 7% of those who have purchased from a supermarket claiming to be purchasing more body wash here than they were this time last year. Of those who have increased their purchase in supermarkets year-on-year, being more convenient to purchase while doing grocery shopping (44%) is a big driver in this behaviour, with body wash being cheaper (41%) and special offers (38%) available in supermarkets also affecting behaviour.

In terms of overall importance when purchasing body wash, there are two aspects which are deemed of primary importance to buyers. The quality of the product is deemed important for almost 6 in 10 (58%), with a similar proportion (55%) claiming special offers are important. However, there appears to be quite limited brand loyalty in this category, with just over a quarter (27%) claiming to be loyal to the brand they buy most often, with almost a third (32%) claiming not to be loyal.

For further information and more in-depth analysis on consumer behaviour when it comes to purchasing body wash and other personal care products, please contact Robbie Clarke at Empathy Research: [email protected]

