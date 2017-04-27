Bord Bia & KSG Catering Launch ‘In.gredients’ Supplier Initiative

Published on Apr 27 2017 10:16 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Bord Bia / KSG Catering / In.gredients

Seven Irish food and drink companies have joined a new Bord Bia and KSG Catering initiative that seeks to help smaller companies get their product ranges listed in the foodservice market. The ‘In.gredients’ programme is aimed at providing these businesses with tailored support to assist them secure and grow business in some of the 110 outlets run by KSG Catering around the country.

KSG Catering currently employs over 1,100 people and serves food to more than 12 million customers annually. Companies benefitting from the programme reflect the areas where KSG is looking to grow its supply base and range from natural and healthy snacks, to indulgent hand cooked vegetable crisps, premium Irish charcuterie and award-winning spices, sauces and chutneys.

Sandra Burns, of Joe’s Farm Vegetable Crisps, is participating in the programme: “This offers me invaluable access to the necessary people and insight into how companies such as KSG operate and choose suppliers. I am delighted to be taking part as foodservice is a sector I have not looked into supplying yet, so I hope I can open doors for the business and take it to the next level.”

Highlighting the prospects of the foodservice market, Maureen Gahan, Bord Bia’s Foodservice Specialist said, “Foodservice in Ireland offers major opportunities for food and drink companies providing innovative products and solutions to meet changing consumer needs. Through programmes such as this, we are equipping companies with the necessary skillset to target this growing industry.”

The In.gredients initiative is a six-month long workshop-based programme coordinated by Bord Bia to support companies at varying stages in their development. Participants will receive bespoke mentoring and access to relevant KSG personnel and route-to-market partners in order to gain an understanding of the organisation’s processes and procedures. Clear objectives and targets are set for each company to help them achieve key opportunities identified for their business with KSG.

Nick Andrews, Group Head of Culinary Operations, KSG, said of the programme, “As a 100% Irish owned company, KSG is proud to partner with Bord Bia to support the development of local food producers. We are delighted that through this programme, Irish companies will have the opportunity to use KSG scale to grow their business and learn from our foodservice experience and consumer insight.”

The seven companies currently participating include: Forage & Cure, The Galway Food Company, Green Saffron, Joe’s Farm Crisps, Natasha’s Living Food, Synerchi and Urban Artisan.

