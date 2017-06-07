Champagne And Sparkling Wine Consumption Decreases

Published on Jun 7 2017 10:56 AM in Retail tagged: champagne / Empathy Research / Empathy

While consumption in the champagne and sparkling wine category may be less frequent than other types of alcohol, the more concerning aspect is the apparent drop-off in the consumption incidence for both alcohol types.

Recent research carried out on behalf of Retail Intelligence by Empathy Research, amongst a nationally representative sample of 1,013 adults aged 18+, sought to understand the dynamics at play in both of these categories and what factors may have contributed to a reduction in their consumption incidence.

There are 1 in 10 (10%) champagne drinkers who claim they have increased their consumption frequency in the past year, with just over 1 in 5 (21%) claiming to have reduced the amount of champagne they are drinking. Similarly, there are almost 1 in 5 (17%) sparkling wine drinkers who have reduced the amount of sparkling wine they are consuming, with just 1 in 9 (11%) claiming to have increased over the same period.

However, in spite of consumption being quite in-frequent and having dropped-off somewhat, there appears to be clear a demographic who are most likely to consume in both categories, with 25-34 year olds and Dublin residents significantly more likely to be drinking either type of drink in the past three months.

Key reasons for reducing the amount of champagne being consumed is primarily down to cost, with almost a third (32%) of those who have reduced their consumption claiming it has become too expensive to buy champagne, as opposed to just 1 in 5 (21%) claiming that having more disposable income is a reason for increasing their consumption.

Some 4 in 10 (41%) of those who have reduced the amount of sparkling wine they are consuming have done so because they have lost their taste for sparkling wine, with 1 in 5 (20%) claiming it contains too much sugar.

