FSAI Holds Public Consultation On Vitamin D Content Criteria

Published on Jun 28 2017

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today (28 June) announced that it is holding a public consultation on the criteria for 5µg Vitamin D only supplements to be listed as suitable for infants in Ireland.

The online consultation reportedly invites invites parents, caregivers, health professionals, food supplement manufacturers, food businesses and any interested parties to take part.

Dr Pamela Byrne, CEO, FSAI, has said that the consultation will allow interested parties to comment on the draft guidance note before it is finalised.

Byrne said, “We have undertaken this action to ensure parents and caregivers will have a trusted source to help inform them of the 5µg vitamin D only food supplements available on the Irish market for their infant."

In the statement the FSAI clearly states that 'Currently, in line with national health policy in Ireland, parents and caregivers are advised to give infants (0-12months) a 5µg vitamin D only supplement daily, regardless of whether the infant is being breastfed or formula fed.'

These supplements however, can contain various amounts of vitamin D, as well as other vitamins and minerals.

"People are often faced with complex information and multiple sources of information with regards to vitamin supplements. The consultation aims to bring a trusted source of information for parents and caregivers regarding vitamin D only food supplements. I would encourage anyone with an interest to make their views known about the criteria and the voluntary process.” Added Byrne.



