GLS Ireland Gets Transport Seal Of Approval Of Medicinal Goods

Published on Nov 9 2017 10:30 AM

GLS Ireland has confirmed that it got the seal of approval for the transport of medicinal products and is now certified in accordance with the the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines, according to a statement it issued today (9 November.)

The statement noted that the parcel service provider 'meets the stringent requirements in terms of safe, hygienic and product-appropriate delivery'.

“Successfully obtaining this certification enables us to add sector-specific products and services to our portfolio,” said Andreas Rickert, managing director of GLS Ireland. “The pharmaceutical and medicinal products industry is one of Ireland’s key growth sectors."

International Certification

GLS obtained GDP certification in Germany and France last year, with GLS Denmark certified just after Ireland in October 2017. “We are therefore increasingly well positioned in terms of international shipments of medicinal products,” Rickert added.. “The expansion of the certification to other countries is planned.”

GLS Ireland is a subsidiary of General Logistics Systems B.V. (headquartered in Amsterdam).

