Irish Cider Brand Wins Two Accolades At World Cider Awards

Published on Aug 25 2017 12:21 PM in Drinks

Cooney's Irish Cider has won two accolades at the 2017 World Cider Awards that took place this week in London.

The family made Irish cider, scooped the 'Best Irish Sparkling Cider' and 'Best Style' awards.

"We have spent a lot of time talking about developing a brand from our own family orchards in Co. Meath and it’s amazing to have such international recognition so soon after release." Peter Cooney of the Cooney family orchards, said.

Cooney’s Irish Cider was launched in June of this year by the family behind the Boyne Brewhouse range.

