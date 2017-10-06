Irish Consumer Sentiment Shows 'Sufficient' Improvement In September

Published on Oct 6 2017 11:24 AM in Retail tagged: Trending Posts / ESRI / KBC Bank Ireland / ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index

Irish consumer sentiment has shown a 'sufficient' improvement last month, according to the latest KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index.

The report indicated that the modest monthly increase was sufficient enough to boost confidence to its best level since February 2016 and the highest increase in the past 18 months.

According to the index results, September showed an increase to 105.8 up from 102.9 in August.

The September survey suggests that while the monthly increase in the sentiment index of 2.9 points was not particularly large, it was sufficient to push the September sentiment survey to its strongest level since February 2016.

Glass Half Full



Austin Hughes of KBC Bank Ireland, said that the pick-up in consumer sentiment in September to an 18 month high is very positive but it doesn’t reflect any dramatic improvement in the circumstances of the typical Irish consumer last month.

"The reality is that confidence has been trending higher, albeit erratically, through 2017 as Brexit related fears eased because of the notably better than expected performance of the Irish economy.” Hughes noted.

The September survey suggests that Irish consumers now see the economic glass as half full.

Commenting on the results Conor O’Toole, ESRI, said: “Overall consumer sentiment has improved since August and households are beginning to report an improvement in their personal economic circumstances."

