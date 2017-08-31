Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Jameson Achieves Strong Growth For Irish Distillers

Published on Aug 31 2017 10:00 AM

Irish whiskey brand Jameson has achieved volume growth of 13% and value growth of 15% for its parent company, Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard.

According to Irish Distiller’s financial results for the year ending 30 June 2017, the whiskey brand has seen sales of 6.5 million cases and double and triple growth in over 71 markets around the world.

Driving the growth for Jameson has been recent product launches such as Jameson Caskmates, which achieved 110% volume growth and 103% value growth in 2016/17, as well as the successful launch of its Method And Madness brand.

Increased Investment

Commenting on the results, Jean-Christophe Coutures, Chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard said, "Thanks to increased investment and commitment to innovation the international Irish whiskey renaissance is continuing at full speed. Jameson continues its phenomenal growth story, experiencing 28 years of consecutive growth with more than 71 markets across the world achieving double- and triple-digit growth.

"Innovation remains at the heart of what we do at Irish Distillers, a tradition dating back to our founders. The runaway success of Jameson Caskmates, which was conceived over a chat in a Cork bar between Irish Distillers and local Irish brewery Franciscan Well, is testament to our commitment to innovation."

Irish Spirits

Elsewhere, the Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard results reveal that the Irish domestic market for spirits remains steady, seeing 2.4% value growth.

Irish Distillers notes that its portfolio of Irish whiskeys has performed well in the Irish market with market share of 84%. Jameson grew by 10% in value terms and Redbreast grew by 33% volume, albeit from a smaller base.

