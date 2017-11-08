Kerry Group Posts 4.2% Increase In Business Volumes In 9M Period

Published on Nov 8 2017 9:44 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Kerry Foods / Kerry Group / Consumer Foods

Kerry Group has posted a 4.2% increase in business volumes for the nine month period, with its Taste & Nutrition business posting a 4.6% volume increase.

The company said that it ‘maintained a strong business momentum in Q3 2017, delivering good volume growth ahead of category growth rates, driven by successful innovation in response to consumer health and wellness trends’.

The group said that its Consumer Foods business ‘performed well’ in the first nine months of the year, despite inflationary pressures and sterling volatility in the UK.

Business volumes in the Consumer Foods unit were up 2.5%, with pricing increasing by 1.9%. Trading profit in the division was down by 70 basis points, as the ‘underlying business margin improvement was offset by adverse sterling exchange rate movements’, the group said.

'Speedy Innovation'

“The Kerry Business Model continues to deliver speedy innovation in response to the pace of change in the food and beverage industry,” said Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon. “We achieved good volume growth in the first nine months of 2017 and for the full year, taking into account the 4% currency translation headwind, we expect to achieve growth in adjusted earnings per share of 4% to 6% on a reported basis to a range of 336 to 343 cent per share”.

The period also saw some notable acquisitions, including Ganeden, an innovation company focused on patented probiotics and related technologies, and Mississippi, US based Dottley Spice, a leading supplier of seasonings and

coatings to the meat processing industry and foodservice sector in North America.

