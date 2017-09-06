Lyons Tea Partners With Pieta House Ahead Of World Mental Health Day

Published on Sep 6 2017 10:00 AM in A-Brands tagged: lyons tea / Pieta House / Unilever Food Solutions / World Mental Health Day

Lyons Tea has partnered with Pieta House for the second year, ahead of World Health Day.

In a recent statement Lyons outlined a number of donation options for traders and retail customers.

The tea brand said that for every special case of Lyons Original 600 purchased by its traders, it will donate 50 cent to the charity.

Retail customers on the other hand will be able to show their support by purchasing promotional boxes of Lyons Original Blend 80s. For every box sold, Lyons will donate 10 cent to Pieta House, until the end of September, while stocks last.

Brian Higgins, CEO of Pieta House said: "Last year’s campaign was a tremendous success and not just for fund raising.

"The campaign allowed Pieta House take over boxes of Lyons tea and gave us direct access to thousands of households around the country so that we could provide contact information for anyone in need of our services."

Lyons tea drinkers will be able to support Pieta House at a number of events being planned to mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

"We know that many a problem has been shared over a cup of tea in Ireland and that it is often a starting point for those looking for support or a listening ear." Jim Reeves, Customer Director Ireland at Unilever Food Solutions said.

"We encourage people to find time to talk to each other and open up about whatever might be on their minds. I would like to remind anyone in need that Pieta House is there to offer non-judgmental help and support.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern