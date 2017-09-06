Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Lyons Tea Partners With Pieta House Ahead Of World Mental Health Day

Published on Sep 6 2017 10:00 AM in A-Brands tagged: lyons tea / Pieta House / Unilever Food Solutions / World Mental Health Day

Lyons Tea Partners With Pieta House Ahead Of World Mental Health Day

Lyons Tea has partnered with Pieta House for the second year, ahead of World Health Day.

In a recent statement Lyons outlined a number of donation options for traders and retail customers.

The tea brand said that for every special case of Lyons Original 600 purchased by its traders, it will donate 50 cent to the charity.

Retail customers on the other hand will be able to show their support by purchasing promotional boxes of Lyons Original Blend 80s. For every box sold, Lyons will donate 10 cent to Pieta House, until the end of September, while stocks last.

Brian Higgins, CEO of Pieta House said: "Last year’s campaign was a tremendous success and not just for fund raising.

"The campaign allowed Pieta House take over boxes of Lyons tea and gave us direct access to thousands of households around the country so that we could provide contact information for anyone in need of our services."

Lyons tea drinkers will be able to support Pieta House at a number of events being planned to mark World Mental Health Day on 10 October.

"We know that many a problem has been shared over a cup of tea in Ireland and that it is often a starting point for those looking for support or a listening ear." Jim Reeves, Customer Director Ireland at Unilever Food Solutions said.

"We encourage people to find time to talk to each other and open up about whatever might be on their minds. I would like to remind anyone in need that Pieta House is there to offer non-judgmental help and support.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Irish Consumers Find It Easiest To 'Get It Off Their Chest' Over Tea

Irish Consumers Find It Easiest To 'Get It Off Their Chest' Over Tea

Latest in A-Brands

Heinz Confirms Sponsorship Of 30th MS Readathon Fri, 15 Sep 2017

Heinz Confirms Sponsorship Of 30th MS Readathon
Irish Brands Continue To Lead In Grocery Market Finds Checkout Top 100 List Mon, 11 Sep 2017

Irish Brands Continue To Lead In Grocery Market Finds Checkout Top 100 List
Keogh's Farm Hosts Comedy Club To Showcase New Product Thu, 31 Aug 2017

Keogh's Farm Hosts Comedy Club To Showcase New Product
The Happy Pear Posts 40% Revenue Increase On 2016 Wed, 30 Aug 2017

The Happy Pear Posts 40% Revenue Increase On 2016