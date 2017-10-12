Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide

Published on Oct 12 2017 4:00 PM in Retail tagged: Maxol / maxol group

The Maxol Group, has announced the roll out of a new series of online business continuity services for its company owned service station network developed by Irish firm vCloud.ie.

It outlined, that the new programme will be implemented across 100 forecourt stores nationwide and will see the retail convenience provider 'increase operational efficiencies in the event of any system failures'.

“Putting this new system from vCloud.ie into place is an integral part of our Business Continuity Management strategy." Stephen McCormack, Head of IT at the Maxol Group said.

"Maxol is an innovative and resilient company that has continued to grow at a pace in recent years and this investment underlines the importance we place in protecting our business systems to deliver the highest level of service to our growing customer base.”

A recent survey by the Kildare based firm vCloud revealed that 73% of the respondents said that they do not have a Disaster Recovery Plan in place.

