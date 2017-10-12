Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide

Published on Oct 12 2017 4:00 PM in Retail tagged: Maxol / maxol group

Maxol 'Rolls Out' Tech Disaster Recovery Plan Nationwide

The Maxol Group, has announced the roll out of a new series of online business continuity services for its company owned service station network developed by Irish firm vCloud.ie.

It outlined, that the new programme will be implemented across 100 forecourt stores nationwide and will see the retail convenience provider 'increase operational efficiencies in the event of any system failures'.

“Putting this new system from vCloud.ie into place is an integral part of our Business Continuity Management strategy." Stephen McCormack, Head of IT at the Maxol Group said.

"Maxol is an innovative and resilient company that has continued to grow at a pace in recent years and this investment underlines the importance we place in protecting our business systems to deliver the highest level of service to our growing customer base.”

A recent survey by the Kildare based firm vCloud revealed that 73% of the respondents said that they do not have a Disaster Recovery Plan in place.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Maxol Receives Honourable Mention From NACS

Maxol Receives Honourable Mention From NACS
Maxol Partners Customer Ratings Provider TruRating

Maxol Partners Customer Ratings Provider TruRating
Maxol Lucan Road Opens Two Healthy Food Franchises

Maxol Lucan Road Opens Two Healthy Food Franchises
Maxol Sponsors Irish University Rugby Team For Clash With England

Maxol Sponsors Irish University Rugby Team For Clash With England

Latest in Retail

RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018 Tue, 10 Oct 2017

RGDATA Welcomes 'Key Provisions' Of Budget 2018
Budget 2018: A Synopis Of The Key Points Tue, 10 Oct 2017

Budget 2018: A Synopis Of The Key Points
Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack Tue, 10 Oct 2017

Musgrave Subjected To Cybercrime Attack
Budget 2018: Measures Industry Experts Would Like To See Enacted Tue, 10 Oct 2017

Budget 2018: Measures Industry Experts Would Like To See Enacted