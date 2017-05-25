Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Musgrave MarketPlace Announces New Partnership With Dietitian Gillian McConnell

Published on May 25 2017 12:46 PM in Retail tagged: Musgrave MarketPlace / Special Diets / Free From Food

Wholesale supplier Musgrave MarketPlace has announced a new partnership with dietitian Gillian McConnell.

Gillian is a member of the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute, and founder of ‘Inside Out Nutrition’.

The partnership follows Musgrave’s ongoing commitment to innovation and inspiring healthier choices.

Commenting on the partnership, Michelle Fennell, Director of Marketing for Musgrave MarketPlace, said, “We are delighted to welcome Gillian to the team at Musgrave MarketPlace. Her appointment comes at an important time for the business as we expand our ‘free from’ offering, and her expertise in nutrition will help us to provide an improved service to our customers looking to cater for a more health-conscious customer.

"As a nation, we are becoming more health conscious, and many people are actively choosing to eliminate gluten or dairy from their diet as a health choice. Our customers recognise the need to offer gluten and dairy-free alternatives on their menus and in their stores to cater to this.”

Gillan is recognised for her experience in providing dietary advice to patients with diabetes, IBS, coeliac disease and other conditions that require special diets.

Musgrave MarketPlace has also announced that it is aiming to further expand its free from range of products. Over the last three years, Musgrave reports that it has added 200 products to its ‘ree from range, and free from sales have increased by over 80%.

