Musgrave Marketplace Unveils €2.5m Upgrade Of Robinhood Branch

Published on Sep 27 2017 5:05 PM in Retail tagged: Musgrave MarketPlace / Robinhood

Musgrave MarketPlace, today (27 September) officially unveiled a €2.5 million upgrade of its Robinhood branch in Dublin.

Today’s announcement forms part of a €10.7m investment in the brand over the past two years which has seen Musgrave MarketPlace continue to redefine wholesale on the island of Ireland.

“As a company, we understand that the business of food and drink is constantly evolving and we know that it is vital that we continue to innovate to cater to our customers changing needs." Noel Keeley, managing director of Musgrave MarketPlace, said.

"We have listened to our customers and have responded to bring them a best-in-class experience which will in turn will allow them to deliver excellence within their businesses.”

Food Emporiums

The wholesale supplier to retail, foodservice and SME businesses, said that its new 73,000 square foot Robinhood Food Emporium now employs 80 staff and along with new state-of-the-art speciality areas, which also boasts a contemporary culinary theatre.

The relaunch of the Musgrave MarketPlace brand began in November 2016 with the opening of the flagship €2.2 million Ballymun Food Emporium.

The revamped branches have been transformed into Food Emporiums offering customers a more 'modern and interactive shopping experience'.

Keely noted: “As well as totally transforming our branches into Food Emporiums, we have expanded our product offering and have made it easier than ever to place an order.

"Today’s opening in Robinhood is part of the exciting journey that our brand is on and we look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers through the doors from today.”

Always Open Online

As a part of an ongoing investment, Musgrave MarketPlace’s has revealed that some €5 million has been invested into technology, the supply chain and marketing to enhance the overall customer experience.

Its online platform Musgravemarketplace.ie has also been re-developed to offer a flexible and ‘always-open’ shopping experience for customers.

The upgraded web store has been designed with the specific goal of saving customers time by remembering previous orders and favourite products.

Another key feature is the ‘Retail Must Stock’ section which uses current Nielsen data to provide customers with details on products that are seen as ‘must-haves’ for Irish retailers.

