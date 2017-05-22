PJ Carroll Successfully Sought 'Some Flexibility' To Delay Standardised Packaging Law

Published on May 22 2017 5:14 PM in Retail tagged: PJ Carroll

PJ Carroll And Company was successful when it sought 'some flexibility' to delay the implementation of the standardised packaging legislation.

The tobacco manufacturer wrote to the Minister for Health to delay the original deadline for the plain packaging laws. The legislation which was set to be introduced in May 2016, was passed in March earlier this year.

A lobbying register filing by the company outlined that it had requested flexibility on the deadline, according to The Sunday Business Post.

Reportedly, the filing said, 'PJ Carroll ask for some flexibility in the approach to the implementation of standardised packaging if the May deadline cannot be hit, for example by giving the industry 12 months to comply at retail level, with no manufacturing deadline, due to the fact that delays are not an industry's fault'.

By law, all tobacco products manufactured in Ireland from 30 September, 2017 must be distributed in plain packaging.

