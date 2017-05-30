Retail Excellence Partners With Twitter To Support Irish Retailers

Published on May 30 2017 10:28 AM in Retail tagged: Twitter / Retail Excellence

Retail Excellence recently announced that it has partnered with Twitter to support over 100 of its members.

At the Twitter briefing, it provided key insights into 'efficient leveraging of the platform across organic, paid and personal perspectives' to retailers across different sectors from fashion to electrical, food and pharmacy.

According to David Campbell, eCommerce Manager at Retail Excellence said, “Our members gained crucial insights into how they can effectively utilize Twitter to generate positive brand awareness across organic, paid and personal perspectives which will help drive sales for their business.”

It outlined that its members gained 'fantastic insights' into how Twitter can be best utilised to improve their reach and also to 'turn views into sales, gain customers and brand loyalty'.

"Irish retailers continue to progress strongly online across multiple sectors including pharmacy, fashion and food etc. Twitter plays a crucial role for businesses in Ireland and is becoming increasingly popular as it continues to evolve, making it easier for retailers to use this fantastic tool." Campbell added.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern