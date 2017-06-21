Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Its Beef To US Lidl Stores

Published on Jun 21 2017 10:11 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / Lidl / Lidl Ireland / Featured Posts / Slaney meats / United States Department of Agriculture

Slaney Foods International, Co.Wexford have secured a deal to supply its Hereford beef to stores in the United States.

The deal facilitated due to their relationship with Lidl Ireland, was actively supported by Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

Rory Fanning, managing director for Slaney Foods International adds: "Our relationship grew from humble beginnings, but Lidl were quick to spot the potential to further develop one of Ireland's premium food products, grass fed Irish beef.

"We’ve been very grateful for the support from Lidl, Bord Bia and the Department of Agriculture in helping open up the U.S. market to us and we look forward to the American consumer getting a taste of premium grass fed Irish beef.”



It comes as Irish beef secures a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) seal of approval after three years of engagement between Bord Bia and the USDA.

Michael Creed, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, commented; “This is an exciting time in the journey of Irish beef in the USA from initial access for primal cuts in 2015, to access for manufacturing beef in 2016 and the commencement of trade in manufacturing beef earlier this year.

"As Lidl starts the process of opening stores in the USA, today’s launch of Irish Beef to the retail market marks another key step in this journey."

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern