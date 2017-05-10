Sweet Free Checkouts Proposed As Part Of Anti-Obesity Code

Published on May 10 2017 5:18 PM in Retail

A limit sale of sweets at checkouts has been proposed in a code of practice drawn up for the Department of Health.

Shops with four or more checkout bays will have to keep at least one free of unhealthy food and to to offer meal deals that promote a 'healthy, balanced diet' designed to fight rising obesity, according to Irishtimes.ie

Outlets with fewer than four checkouts will be encouraged to provide one free of foods high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) 'where practical'.

Reportedly, the final draft of the code, seen by The Irish Times,'envisages a ban on online marketing of HFSS food aimed at children aged under 15 and within 60m of schools, and in publications with less than 75% adult readership'.

