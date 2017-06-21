Get the app today! App Store Play Store

A Range Of Whiskey Infused Foods Available At Summer Craft Fair

Published on Jun 21 2017 12:14 PM in Drinks tagged: Teeling Whiskey / Teeling Whiskey Distillery / Bean and Goose Chocolates / teelings / The Purple Pantry / The Dublin Doughnut Company

A number of Teeling Whiskey infused foods such as marmalades, doughnuts and chocolates, will be available to purchase as this years 'Spirit Of Dublin Summer Craft Fair', which the distillery will host on the 8 July at its HQ in Dublin 8.

An assortment of Ireland's artisan producers such as The Purple Pantry, The Dublin Doughnut Company, Bean and Goose Chocolates will present a selection of Whiskey flavoured foods on the day.

Reportedly, in the region of 35 food & drinks producers will be showcasing their creations on the day.

Also, the Teeling Whiskey team will offer visitors samples of their cocktails while Dot Brew, Hope Brewery and WoodKey Brewing will facilitate samplings of their own brew ranges.

The free of charge event will run from 10am - 5.30pm.

