Tesco Appoints New Store Manager For New Swords Store

Published on May 17 2017 9:04 AM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Tesco Ireland / Airside Retail park

Gary Redmond has been appointed Store Manager for Tesco’s Airside Retail Park in Swords, Co Dublin.

The new store will open on Monday May 22nd at 9am. It will be Tesco Ireland’s 149th store in Ireland.

Redmond has been with the retail company for approximately 12 years, and has had several positions, including Deputy Manager in Tesco Cabra and Placement Manager in Ashbourne.

In 2012 Redmond was appointed Store Manager in Dundalk for two years before leading the opening of Tesco Rush in November 2014.

Commenting on his new role, Redmond said, "Our new store offers the best of fresh and local food to customers, with the community at the heart of the shopping experience. 

“We’re also delighted to be able to donate our surplus food to our local Swords charities that need it most using the innovative FoodCloud app. I’m really looking forward to opening this store in Swords, meeting new customers and offering real value and great deals to the local community.”

