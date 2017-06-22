Tesco's Waterford-based Call Centre 'Not Impacted' By Cardiff Closure

Published on Jun 22 2017 3:56 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Tesco / Tesco Ireland / Matt Davies

Following today's (22 June) announcement that Tesco is to close its Customer Engagement Centres (CEC) located in Cardiff, it was confirmed that this move will not affect its Waterford-based centre.

Tesco Ireland's operation currently employs 22 members of staff.

Speaking with Checkout, Aoife McDonald of Tesco said, "Tesco Ireland’s customer care centre is based in Waterford and employs 22 people and is not impacted by this announcement which relates to the Tesco UK business only."

The UK retailer announced its plans to 'simplify its customer service operations' by consolidating its customer engagement centres into a single operation in Dundee.

“The retail sector is facing unprecedented challenges and we must ensure we run our business in a sustainable and cost-effective way, while meeting the changing needs of our customers," said Matt Davies, UK CEO of Tesco.

“To help us achieve this, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close our customer service operations in Cardiff."

Tesco will be closing its Cardiff call centre reportedly in February 2018, which could affect up to 1,100 employees.

The retailer says that these changes are 'part of a wider programme of transformation' to ensure that it runs its business in 'a sustainable and cost-effective way'.

