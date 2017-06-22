Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tesco's Waterford-based Call Centre 'Not Impacted' By Cardiff Closure

Published on Jun 22 2017 3:56 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Tesco / Tesco Ireland / Matt Davies

Tesco's Waterford-based Call Centre 'Not Impacted' By Cardiff Closure

Following today's (22 June) announcement that Tesco is to close its Customer Engagement Centres (CEC) located in Cardiff, it was confirmed that this move will not affect its Waterford-based centre.

Tesco Ireland's operation currently employs 22 members of staff.

Speaking with Checkout, Aoife McDonald of Tesco said, "Tesco Ireland’s customer care centre is based in Waterford and employs 22 people and is not impacted by this announcement which relates to the Tesco UK business only."

The UK retailer announced its plans to 'simplify its customer service operations' by consolidating its customer engagement centres into a single operation in Dundee.

“The retail sector is facing unprecedented challenges and we must ensure we run our business in a sustainable and cost-effective way, while meeting the changing needs of our customers," said Matt Davies, UK CEO of Tesco.

 “To help us achieve this, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close our customer service operations in Cardiff."

Tesco will be closing its Cardiff call centre reportedly in February 2018, which could affect up to 1,100 employees.

The retailer says that these changes are 'part of a wider programme of transformation' to ensure that it runs its business in 'a sustainable and cost-effective way'.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

 

 

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Musgrave's Commercial Director Named As One Of Ireland's 'Most Powerful Women'

Musgrave's Commercial Director Named As One Of Ireland's 'Most Powerful Women'
Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Beef To US Lidl Stores

Slaney Meats Secures Deal To Supply Beef To US Lidl Stores
Spar International Appoints New Head of Buying

Spar International Appoints New Head of Buying
ABP Food Group Receives Carbon Trust Triple Certification

ABP Food Group Receives Carbon Trust Triple Certification

Latest in Retail

Musgrave's Commercial Director Named As One Of Ireland's 'Most Powerful Women' Thu, 22 Jun 2017

Musgrave's Commercial Director Named As One Of Ireland's 'Most Powerful Women'
FDI: Irish Government Must Focus On Agri-Food Policy Implementation Tue, 20 Jun 2017

FDI: Irish Government Must Focus On Agri-Food Policy Implementation
Tesco Delivers Sixth Consecutive Quarter Of Growth Tue, 20 Jun 2017

Tesco Delivers Sixth Consecutive Quarter Of Growth
Spar International Appoints New Head of Buying Mon, 19 Jun 2017

Spar International Appoints New Head of Buying