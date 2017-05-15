Tesco Scoops 15 Prizes At FreeFrom Food Awards

Published on May 15 2017 9:42 AM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Tesco Ireland

Tesco Ireland won a total of 15 awards at the recent FreeFrom Food Awards which was held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry, Co.Dublin.

The retailer claimed the top prize of the 'FreeFrom Product Range Of The Year' award as well as 14 additional awards for individual items.

Commenting on the success, Sheila Gallagher, commercial director, Tesco Ireland, said “We are delighted to be recognised as offering Irish consumers the best range of Free From products. Working in partnership with our suppliers we are constantly innovating to offer our customers with dietary needs greater choice and increased accessibility to free from products.”

Overall, it was shortlisted in 33 categories ranging from seasonal products, pasta products, desserts, breakfast cereals to crisps and snacks.

