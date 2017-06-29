Tesco Confirms 1,200 UK Job Cuts Will Not Impact Irish Operation

Published on Jun 29 2017 4:42 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Tesco Ireland

Tesco has confirmed that the 1,200 job cuts at its UK based head quarters will not impact its Irish operation.

This follows the recent announcement that it is set to cut 25% jobs at its Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield office as part of a wider cost-cutting program, according to Independent.ie.

A spokesperson for the company said, “This is a significant next step to continue the turnaround of the business. This new service model will simplify the way we organise ourselves, reduce duplication and cost but also, very importantly, allow us to invest in serving shoppers better,”

“We have made good progress so far in our turnaround but we have more to do. We will work with colleagues to support them as we go through this important transition.”

The news follows the announcement made last week that Tesco is to close its Customer Engagement Centres (CEC) located in Cardiff.

It was confirmed that this move will not affect its Waterford-based centre.

