Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Tesco Confirms 1,200 UK Job Cuts Will Not Impact Irish Operation

Published on Jun 29 2017 4:42 PM in Retail tagged: Tesco / Tesco Ireland

Tesco Confirms 1,200 UK Job Cuts Will Not Impact Irish Operation

Tesco has confirmed that the 1,200 job cuts at its UK based head quarters will not impact its Irish operation.

This follows the recent announcement that it is set to cut 25% jobs at its Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield office as part of a wider cost-cutting program, according to Independent.ie.

A spokesperson for the company said, “This is a significant next step to continue the turnaround of the business. This new service model will simplify the way we organise ourselves, reduce duplication and cost but also, very importantly, allow us to invest in serving shoppers better,”

“We have made good progress so far in our turnaround but we have more to do. We will work with colleagues to support them as we go through this important transition.”

The news follows the announcement made last week that Tesco is to close its Customer Engagement Centres (CEC) located in Cardiff.

It was confirmed that this move will not affect its Waterford-based centre.

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn Share on Tumblr Share via Email

Related Articles

Tesco Customers Benefit From 33% Bonus Tomatoes

Tesco Customers Benefit From 33% Bonus Tomatoes
Tesco's Waterford-based Call Centre 'Not Impacted' By Cardiff Closure

Tesco's Waterford-based Call Centre 'Not Impacted' By Cardiff Closure
Body Wash Most Frequently Purchased Personal Care Item

Body Wash Most Frequently Purchased Personal Care Item
Rothco Scoops Eight FAB Awards For Irish Retail And Brand Campaigns

Rothco Scoops Eight FAB Awards For Irish Retail And Brand Campaigns

Latest in Retail

Retailers Must Now 'Sell Twice As Much Product For Return' Thu, 29 Jun 2017

Retailers Must Now 'Sell Twice As Much Product For Return'
New €4M Texaco Service Station Opens At Newtownmountkennedy Wed, 28 Jun 2017

New €4M Texaco Service Station Opens At Newtownmountkennedy
Tánaiste Launches Plan On Corporate Social Responsibility Wed, 28 Jun 2017

Tánaiste Launches Plan On Corporate Social Responsibility
Irish And UK Retailers Meet In Dublin To Discuss Brexit Challenges Mon, 26 Jun 2017

Irish And UK Retailers Meet In Dublin To Discuss Brexit Challenges