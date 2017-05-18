Tipperary Retailer Named 'XL Store Of The Year' At Retail Awards

Published on May 18 2017 9:39 AM in Retail tagged: BWG Foods / XL / BWG Foodservice

Colum Browne’s XL store in Clogheen, Tipperary was awarded the XL Store of the Year accolade at the recently held XL Retailing Standard Awards 2017 which took place in the Lyrath Hotel in Co. Kilkenny.

Brownes beat over 240 nationwide XL Stores nationwide for the title.

John Moane, managing director of BWG Foods Wholesale Division, congratulated the winners, "I’d like to congratulate our outstanding Store of the Year winners, Colum Browne’s XL store in Clogheen, and wish them continued success in the future. XL retailers have an unwavering passion for improving their businesses as they continue driving on store standards across the group and the wider retailing community."

The Retailing Standard Awards, which are held on an annual basis by BWG Foods, owners and operators of the XL brand are given to stores that pass a tough year-long inspection which includes visits from mystery shoppers.

