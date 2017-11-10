Get the app today! App Store Play Store

Using E-receipts For Unsolicted Marketing Could Attract €5k Fine For Retailers, Says DPC

Published on Nov 10 2017 12:03 PM in Technology tagged: Featured Post / Data Protection Commissioner / DPC

The Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has said that unsolicited marketing email can attract a fine of up to €5,000 for retailers.

Following a recent series of audits carried out 'in order to assess how organisations gather and process personal data in the course of providing electronic receipts (e-receipts) to customers', it found that the e-receipts, were being used to issue marketing material.

The DPC has produced a guidance around the use of e-receipts 'to assist retailers adhere to best practice in this regard'.

Customer Consent

In the guidance independent national authority advised retailers that 'where an e-mail address is collected for the purpose of sending an e-receipt, the customer should not subsequently receive marketing e-mails unless the retailer had flagged, and the customer consented to, this additional purpose at the outset'.

The DPC also noted that retailers should have a means to 'electronically record whether a customer has agreed to receive marketing or not'.

"In circumstances where the DPC is investigating an alleged breach of the rules on electronic marketing, the onus is on retailers to demonstrate that they had a subscriber's consent to send a marketing message." It said.

