Varadkar Named As New Taoiseach

Published on Jun 14 2017 3:53 PM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / Enda Kenny / Leo Varadkar / Featured Posts / Michael D Higgins / Áras an Uachtaráin

Leo Varadkar has been named Taoiseach and will now go on to replace Enda Kenny.

The 38-year-old Fine Gael leaders appointment was confirmed by President Michael D Higgins, Áras an Uachtaráin today (15 June.)

He was nominated for the role by his predecessor Enda Kenny and following a Dáil vote who said Mr Varadkar represented a 'modern, diverse and inclusive Ireland', reported Irishtimes.ie.

He is the youngest person to hold the office since the foundation of the State.

Varadkar will finalise the appointment of his Cabinet before returning to the Áras where his ministers will receive their seals of office before a first Cabinet meeting.

