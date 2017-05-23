Almost Half Of Irish Adults Purchase Sliced Chicken

Published on May 23 2017 11:22 AM in Retail tagged: Empathy Research / Empathy

Almost 7 in 10 (68%) adults claim to typically purchase sliced cooked meats which are not ham, with almost half (45%) of adults purchasing sliced chicken. This research, conducted on behalf of Retail Intelligence by Empathy Research, amongst a nationally representative sample of 1,018 adults aged 18+, sought to understand the buying behaviour of consumers in the sliced chicken category.

Some 3 in 10 (30%) of those who buy sliced chicken claim to purchase it at least once a week, with the demographic profile largely consistent amongst those who are purchasing this frequently. Regionally, the most frequent purchasers of sliced chicken are more likely to be Leinster residents (35%).

1 in 7 (13%) sliced chicken buyers claim they are purchasing more sliced chicken now than they were this time last year, with a similar proportion (13%) claiming to be purchasing less sliced chicken than this time last year. Key motivations for increasing the amount of sliced chicken being purchased year-on-year are that sliced chicken is seen to be better value nowadays (33%), with good in-store offers prompting purchase (31%). Almost 3 in 10 (29%) claim they are purchasing more often because it tastes great, with a quarter increasing purchase because the quality of the meat included has improved. There are also 1 in 4 (24%) of those who are buying more sliced chicken because the range and options available have improved.

When it comes to the type of chicken being purchased, just over 4 in 10 (44%) buyers claim they buy both branded and own brand chicken slices, with a third of buyers claiming they only buy branded chicken, driven by those aged 25-34. There are almost a quarter (23%) of sliced chicken buyers purchasing solely own brand chicken.

