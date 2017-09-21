EU/Mercosur Deal Poses 'Serious Threat' To €2.5bn Beef Sector

Published on Sep 21 2017 2:53 PM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / IFA / Brexit / Mercosur / Phil Hogan / Michael Creed / EU Commissioner / The Irish Farmers Association

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has outlined its strong opposition to any offer on beef which would increase access in the EU/Mercosur trade negotiations, and has said that it poses a very serious threat to the €2.5 billion beef sector.

Joe Healy, IFA President said the word from Brussels is that an EU offer on Mercosur to include beef is imminent, at the National Ploughing Championships.

“We met the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed here yesterday and pointed out to him that this poses a very serious threat to our €2.5bn beef sector, and particularly our quality suckler cow herd.” Healy said.

Angus Woods, IFA National Livestock Chairman said the uncertainty caused by Brexit on the sterling exchange rate is very severe and having a direct impact on farmers through lower cattle prices.

IFA pointed out the damage that could be inflicted on both the Irish and EU beef sector from a bad Mercosur deal. The EU’s own Impact Assessment shows that a Mercosur deal is bad and will damage the European beef sector.

“There is no room in the EU beef sector for additional imports or concessions to Mercosur. EU beef consumption is down over 20% in the last decade. Concessions in Mercosur will have a devastating impact on farmers, our quality suckler cow herd and lead to job losses in rural areas.”

Healy said with Brexit uncertainty and the Brazilian meat scandal, now is not the time to make concessions to South America.

