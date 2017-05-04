Kerry Group Delivers A 'Solid Start' To The Year

Published on May 4 2017 10:10 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Featured Post / Kerry Group / Featured Posts

Kerry Group achieved a solid start to the year, maintaining the positive business momentum reported in Q4 2016, according to its AGM: Interim Management Statement that it issued today (4 May).

In it's statement which focused on the first quarter ended 31 March 2017, it outlined that its groupwide business volumes grew by 3.8% and pricing increased by 1.3% in the quarter.

The global taste & nutrition and consumer foods group highlighted that while consumer spending remained constrained in many geographic markets, health conscious consumer trends continue to drive development of 'authentic, tasteful, nutritious, clean label, convenient food and beverage products'.

The Group’s global Taste & Nutrition businesses delivered 4.1% volume growth in the quarter and ricing increased by 1.4%.

Looking to 2017, the board is confident of delivering a good performance with a projected growth of 5% to 9% in adjusted earnings per share.

Stan McCarthy, Kerry Group chief executive said; “Our first quarter highlights a good volume driven performance across Group businesses, maintaining the momentum reported in 2016. The Group expects to achieve good revenue growth and 5% to 9% growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2017, as previously guided.”

© 2017 - Checkout Magazine by Donna Ahern